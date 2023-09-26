Left Menu

Governor RN Ravi opposes selection committee for VC constituted by TN govt 

The Government of Tamil Nadu has no authority to constitute a committee to select the Vice-Chancellor without the approval of the Governor, a press release issued on Tuesday by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said. It says that it is contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations and order of the Supreme Court. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:15 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday opposed the state government's constitution of the selection committee to appoint a Vice-Chancellor for the University of Madras. The Government of Tamil Nadu has no authority to constitute a committee to select the Vice-Chancellor without the approval of the Governor, a press release issued on Tuesday by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said. It says that it is contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations and order of the Supreme Court.

The Governor, as the Chancellor of the University of Madras has issued a Notification dated 06.09.2023 notifying the constitution of the Search-cum-Selection Committee for the identification of candidates for appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University. “By an act of impropriety, the Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, has issued a further notification of a Search-cum-Selection Committee by excluding the nominee of the UGC Chairman and the same is published in the Government Gazette on 13.09.2023, without adhering to the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and in violation of the same,” the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

"The said notification published on 13.09.2023 is void ab initio, being contrary to the UGC Regulations and order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the statement added. The statement said that the said publication in the Government gazette is without any such authority from the Chancellor, being the head of the University and that the Principal Secretary to the Government, the Higher Education Department, has no role in the affairs of the University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

