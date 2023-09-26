RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao’s term extended by 1 year
The Central Government has extended the term of M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, by 1 year.
The Central Government on Tuesday extended the term of M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, by 1 year.
“The central government has re-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of one year with effect from October 9, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read a press release by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.
M Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was appointed as Deputy Governor of the RBI in October 2020 for a period of three years. (ANI)
