RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao’s term extended by 1 year 

The Central Government has extended the term of M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, by 1 year.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government on Tuesday extended the term of M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, by 1 year.

“The central government has re-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of one year with effect from October 9, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read a press release by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

M Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was appointed as Deputy Governor of the RBI in October 2020 for a period of three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

