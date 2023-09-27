Judge finds Trump liable for fraud in New York civil case
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 02:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 02:02 IST
A New York judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss state Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of illegally inflating his assets and net worth, and ruled Trump and the Trump Organization are liable for fraud.
The decision was issued by Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manhattan
- Trump
- New York
- James
- Donald Trump
- Letitia
- Arthur Engoron
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump demand recusal of US Judge in 2020 federal election case
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
Putin says Trump prosecution shows U.S. system is 'rotten'
Putin says Trump prosecution shows 'rottenness' of U.S. politics
Putin says prosecution of Trump shows US political system is 'rotten'