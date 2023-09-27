Telangana: BRS MLC K Kavitha lashes out at Governor for rejecting state Cabinet recommendation on MLCs

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha lashed out at Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after she rejected nominations of two candidates proposed by BRS for the position of Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under Governor's quota on Tuesday. The names proposed were Dr Sravan Dasoju and Kurra Satyanarayana belonging to the Most Backward Community sections (MBC).

BRS MLC K Kavitha said, "Rejecting the 2 names proposed by BRS for the MLC seats is nothing but a clear violation of the federal spirit of the nation. This nation is a federal nation and it works on federal traditions that were established a long time back and that kind gives a bonhomie between state and central govt but since the BJP govt has come into power in the Centre, Governors have been...disturbing the state govts...the 2 names that we proposed to the council belong to most backward community sections and by rejecting them is going to send a wrong message." MLC Kavitha further said that this is not a good precedence that the Governor was setting.

She further said, "We are very unhappy with this decision and we hope that this decision will be rethought and reversed. Soundararajan on Monday rejected the state government's proposal to nominate BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

"My earnest request to the cabinet and the Hon'ble chief minister is to avoid such politically aligned persons from filling up nominated posts under Article 171(5) of the Constitution of India, defeating its objectives and enactment and consider only genuinely eminent persons in the respective field," she said, in two separate letters addressed to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after rejecting the proposal. The governor said in the letter that the two MLC candidates recommended by the government were unfit for MLC posts under the Governor's quota.

She said that the profiles of nominees do not indicate their special knowledge in Literature, science, art, Cooperative movement, and social services which are mandatory to get elected MLC under the Governor quota. This is not the first time that the BRS government's Governor quota recommendations for the Legislative Council were rebuffed by Governor Soundararajan.

She had rejected BRS leader P Kaushik Reddy's name in 2021, stating that he doesn't fulfill the requirements under the Governor's quota, according to the Constitution of India. She had also cited pending legal cases against him.

The development after the recent tussle between the state government and the Governor over important Bills that included the TSRTC merger Bill in August. (ANI)

