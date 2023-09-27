Left Menu

"PM trusts ED, CBI...more than he trusts his party's frontal organisation": Congress leader Pramod Tiwari

"A day before yesterday PM Modi came (to Rajasthan) and saw that they'll lose there. PM Modi trusts ED, CBI and Income Tax more than he trusts his party's frontal organisation. This (ED) is the army deployed by BJP," said Pramod Tiwari.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 07:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 07:10 IST
"PM trusts ED, CBI...more than he trusts his party's frontal organisation": Congress leader Pramod Tiwari
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly misusing government agencies like ED, CBI and IT and said that he trusts these departments more than BJP's frontal organisations. "A day before yesterday PM Modi came (to Rajasthan) and saw that they'll lose there. PM Modi trusts ED, CBI and Income Tax more than he trusts his party's frontal organisation. This (ED) is the army deployed by BJP," said Pramod Tiwari.

Tiwari's Jibe on PM came in response to the ED raids at the residence of Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav on Tuesday afternoon. ED conducted searches at the residence of Rajasthan's second-ranking cabinet member, Rajender Yadav, who oversees the portfolios of Higher Education, Planning, State Motor Garage, Home, and Justice in the state government. Yadav is an MLA from Kotputli town in Jaipur.

Tiwari also raised the issue of increasing the term of Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, whose many extensions created a controversy for the Union government. "Tenure of ED director has been increased three times, only after Supreme Court's intervention he was relived, all this is happing just to create fear among people ahead of elections," added Tiwari.

The tenure of Mishra was extended for the first 3 years, which had to be removed on the orders of the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023