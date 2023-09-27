Akhilesh Yadav to kickstart Samajwadi Party campaign in Madhya Pradesh today

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will begin his party's election campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Akhilesh Yadav will reach Khajuraho today by private plane from where he will go to Rewa and will hold a meeting with workers and address a public meeting in Rewa's Sirmaur constituency

It is a two-day visit and during his visit, Akhilesh Yadav will also hold a meeting with all the party officials and district presidents of the state in Rewa's Sirmaur. Samajwadi Party has already declared its candidates for six seats in MP and Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning for them.

Akhilesh Yadav will also address a public gathering and hold a conference with his party workers in Khajuraho, a party statement said. "Akhilesh Yadav will be on an election tour of Madhya Pradesh on September 27 and September 28. He will hold a public meeting in the Sirmaur assembly constituency of Rewa. Preparations have also been made for a worker's conference in Khajuraho. Its objective is to strengthen its organizational position before the announcement of assembly elections here and pressure to take seats under the India alliance, " said the Samajwadi Party in a statement on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh was once a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party and the party had won seven assembly seats earlier. According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav is keen to get a national party status and wants to contest elections in many states holding hands with Congress. But currently, there are no active talks with Congress regarding seats, the sources said. Samajwadi Party's statement regarding Akhilesh Yadav's visit came as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

