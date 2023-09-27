'Samajik Adhikarita Shivirs' bring aid and empowerment to senior citizens across India

In a step towards empowering persons with disabilities and senior citizens across India, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, organized 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivirs' simultaneously at 72 locations nationwide. These events aimed to distribute aids and assistive devices to senior citizens, fostering a more inclusive and accessible environment for them, read the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment press release.

The initiative commenced with the broadcast of the 'Mann Ki Baat' episode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at each camp location. 'Mann Ki Baat' has long served as a source of inspiration for the nation, uniting diverse voices and perspectives from every corner of India.

Following this, Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, inaugurated the main event in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, which served as the focal point of the function, connecting online with various locations across 20 states and union territories, read the press release. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar reiterated the government's commitment to the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas."

Kumar said, "Adhering the mantra of the Honorable Prime Minister "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" the Ministry is implementing various centralized schemes for social, cultural, educational, and economic empowerment of Sr. Citizens to create an inclusive and accessible environment for them to ensure their overall development". He highlighted the Ministry's implementation of centralized schemes aimed at the social, cultural, educational, and economic empowerment of senior citizens, creating an inclusive and accessible environment to ensure their holistic development.

Dr Kumar emphasized the Ministry's focus on leveraging new technology to produce high-quality aids and assistive devices for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) and senior citizens. "Ministry has laid great emphasis on using new technology for producing high quality aids and assistive devices for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens The department is now focusing of 3D scanning technology for making prosthesis and Tikamgarh is the first district to benefited with this new initiative", said Kumar.

These camps aim to distribute various types of aid and assistive devices to over 12814 pre identified senior citizens under the Government of India's Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana scheme, read the release. He announced the adoption of 3D scanning technology for making prosthesis, with Tikamgarh being the first district to benefit from this innovative initiative.

These 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivirs' aim to distribute various types of aid and assistive devices to over 12,814 pre-identified senior citizens as part of the Government of India's Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana scheme. The primary objective of these camps is to promote an inclusive society throughout the country, empowering senior citizens to lead productive, secure, and dignified lives.

The distribution camps were organized by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, in coordination with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), read the release. As part of this simultaneous distribution effort, an event was held in Dhalai, Tripura, graced by Kumari Pratima Bhaumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

These distribution camps were connected online to the main program venue in Tikamgarh. Various types of assistive devices were distributed to the beneficiaries, including foot care units, spinal support, wheelchairs with commode, spectacles, dentures, silicone cushions, LS belts, tripods, knee braces, and walkers, read the release.

These devices aim to enhance the self-reliance of the beneficiaries and empower them to actively participate in mainstream society. The 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivirs' stand as a testament to the government's commitment to the well-being and empowerment of senior citizens, fostering a more inclusive and accessible society for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)