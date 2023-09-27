8-year-old raped in Mumbai's Jogeshwari, accused arrested

An eight-year-old girl was raped by a 53-year-old man in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, police said on Wednesday. According to Mumbai police, the accused and the victim lived in the same building and the girl's mother used to leave her at the accused's home while going to work as there was nobody at home to take care of her.

A few days ago, the girl narrated the incident to her mother and her mother immediately lodged a complaint at the Police station. Mumbai police registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act and the accused was arrested. (ANI)

