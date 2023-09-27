Kremlin says Canadian parliament should condemn Nazism
The Kremlin said on Wednesday the resignation of Canada's parliament speaker was an insufficient step after the whole parliament applauded a former Nazi soldier.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that Canada's parliament needed to publicly condemn Nazism.
