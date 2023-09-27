Culprits getting protection from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: Kerala BJP chief on Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam

BJP State President K Surendran has alleged that culprits in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam were getting protection from the CPI-M government in Kerala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Surendaran's remarks were made in response to Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam.

The BJP State President said, "There is no political pressure from BJP, the investigation is going on as per the rule of the law. The crime branch investigated this case earlier and they tried to protect the culprits. The poor farmers, street vendors, and common man have lost the money in Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. All the culprits are important leaders and state committee members of CPI(M)." Surendran further alleged that CPI(M) and the state government were the real kingpin in this case.

"The real culprits are getting protection from the CPI-M government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The crime branch investigation failed and ED started investigating. We are supporting the cooperative sector and we want to protect the cooperative sector not destroy it," he said. On PFI activities in Kerala the BJP State President said that even a year after the PFI ban, the state government and the local police were supporting the outfits in Kerala.

"In many places, police officers are working as a cadre of the PFI. The sleeper cell of the PFI is very active in Kerala, they're trying to widen their roots, and now they're trying to form the youth organisation with the support of the ruling dispensation. CPI(M) government is supporting the PFI for the vote bank politics this a big threat to the nation," he added. Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 6 arrested two accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the Karuvannur Service Co-Operative Society Bank fraud case, officials said.

The two accused identified as Benami client Sathish Kumar and Kiran P P, a collection agent for the bank were arrested on Monday, the ED said. The first accused, Sathish Kumar, was the mastermind behind the Karuvannur bank fraud, the investigation agency said in court. The investigation team also found that out of the Rs 24.5 crore stolen by Kiran through benami loan transactions, Rs 14 crore was handed over to Sathish Kumar.

The ED informed the court that the fraudulent contribution was paid through a bank account and in cash. However, the defendant alleged that in the case that started in 2021, inspections and arrests were made. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)