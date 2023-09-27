RLJD president Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah, discusses Bihar political situation

Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal (RLJD) chief and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha met Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday and discussed the political situation in Bihar. Madhaw Anand, national general secretary of RLJD, who was also present during the meeting, told ANI that they have a strong political base in Bihar and they suggested how the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance can win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah regularly visits Bihar and is aware of the situation. He is keen on the all-round development of the state. His guidance is very important for us. We are confident that NDA will win all 40 seats in state and INDI Alliance will get zero," Anand told ANI. Anand slammed the ruling government in Bihar led by by JD(U)-RJD combine.

"People of Bihar are aware that only NDA can do all-round development of the state and protect people from 'gundaraj' and 'mafiaraj' which is a big hurdle in the development of the state," he said. Kushwaha recently met Bhartiya Janta Party chief JP Nadda and Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai in Delhi and discussed the political situation in Bihar.

Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal is part of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar which also includes Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Jansakti Party(Paras). (ANI)

