Reliance Brands, Rahul Mishra unveil easy-to-wear label ‘AFEW Rahul Mishra’

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra, who announced their collaboration last year, have introduced their new global luxury label 'AFEW Rahul Mishra'. The inaugural easy-to-wear collection was presented today at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris among global retailers, fashion press and celebrities. AFEW Rahul Mishra is an acronym representing Air, Fire, Earth, Water, and was jointly envisioned with Michael Nash, a London-based design powerhouse.

"The label embodies Rahul Mishra's vision of effortless, easy-to-wear luxury tailored to the modern woman's wardrobe. The label's logo was established through a yearlong interactive design process with Anthony & Stephanie Nash," an RBL release said. Rooted in the language of the award-winning couturier, the brand harmonizes Rahul Mishra's Indian heritage with a global perspective, focusing their process on the intention to utilise natural elements.

"Rahul's creative inclinations towards nature, landscape, art, and culture are emphasized as AFEW Rahul Mishra articulates fashion that is contemporary yet timeless. The collection's visuals explore painterly renditions of Himalayan landscapes imagined under a vibrant sky with simplified print motifs. Effortlessly woven together in a single story through youthful silhouettes, the collection transitions seamlessly from brunch to elegant eveningwear," the release said. Curated by renowned stylist Jenke Tailly, the collection features an exquisite lineup of women's clothing, complemented by a selection of jewellery, bags, and shoes.

The jewellery is crafted from sterling silver and recycled brass, while the bags are handcrafted in Manipur with 'kauna grass' weaves and embellished with hand-embroidered motifs. The shoes also feature embroidered motifs developed at the AFEW Rahul Mishra atelier. With the brand's Paris launch, a dedicated sales showroom will exclusively serve global retailers from September 28 to October 3, 2023.

"In the coming months, AFEW Rahul Mishra will be available on AFEW.RahulMishra.in and at Rahul Mishra flagship stores, followed by exclusive AFEW Rahul Mishra stores in key fashion cities," the release said. Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited said that as consumption power steadily shifts from west to east, fashion and design sensibilities are following suit.

"This exhilarating journey with Rahul transcends borders, leveraging the best of Indian design and craftsmanship for the global consumer. AFEW gives voice to Rahul Mishra's genius of nature-inspired creativity and his desire to be more present in the lives of his customers. The launch during Paris Fashion Week propels the brand onto a global stage, reaching the most discerning global audience looking for functional everyday pieces elevated by a couturier's touch," Mehta said. The winner of International Woolmark Prize in 2014 and the first Indian to be invited to showcase at Haute Couture Week in 2020, AFEW Rahul Mishra returns the designer to his love of prêt-à-porter.

Building upon his legacy of easy-to-wear fashion showcased during Paris Fashion Week from 2014 to 2020 before his foray into haute couture, AFEW's versatile separates offer customers more opportunities to experience his designs. "The pieces exude a strong sense of individuality through their use of unique, narrative-driven design elements that maintain the aesthetic relevance of the product over the years. Crafted with the intention of sparking conversations around creativity, craftsmanship, and community, AFEW bridges the gap between the physical form and function of garments," the release said.

AFEW Rahul Mishra also intends to continue Rahul Mishra and RBL's "shared philosophy of inclusivity" by approaching each design through the lens of employment and encouraging growth for communities of workers and artisans across India. "With AFEW Rahul Mishra, I am glad to return to creating 'easy to wear' fashion after a temporary hiatus from it in my namesake brand in 2020. Our prêt-à-porter line, which was once an anchor for my identity as a designer, led us to the platform of Haute Couture. In AFEW Rahul Mishra, we are thrilled to institute a new global brand from India that is fiercely modern and yet, carries the delicateness of human touch in a way that it is more accessible to the consumer," Rahul Mishra said. (ANI)

