Jamia Millia Islamia improves position in Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has significantly improved its position in the London-based Times Higher Education's (THE) World University Rankings- 2024, an official release said. According to the release, the university has been placed in second position in India amongst all institutions assessed by the coveted ranking agency while last year it was in sixth position. The university has been placed in the 501-600 band by the international ranking agency for the second consecutive year despite a substantial increase in the number of participating institutions.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar expressed her happiness over the consistent improvement of the university in national and international rankings. "This performance reflects JMI's growing international presence and outreach besides its impetus on high-quality research, publications and teaching. She hoped that the university would improve its performance and that would increase its ranking further in the coming years," the release said.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked all colleagues and staff for the achievement exhorting them to continue their endeavours towards improving the rankings further in coming years. According to a press statement issued by Times Higher Education, "In the 20th year of the ranking 1,904 universities – up from 1,799 last year - from 108 countries and regions are ranked. THE's World University Rankings 2024 are the most comprehensive, rigorous and balanced global ranking assessing research-intensive universities across 18 performance indicators covering their core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and internationalization".

JMI secured maximum scores in research quality, teaching quality, international outlook and industry in the ranking, added the release. (ANI)

