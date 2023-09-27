Newly inducted B-360 aircraft gets water salute at Vadodara

The newly inducted B-360 aircraft received a water canon salute on Wednesday as it landed for the first time at Vadodara Airport. "The newly inducted B-360 (VT-FIS ) Aircraft of Flight Inspection Unit, Airports Authority of India recently landed at #VadodaraAirport@aaivdoairport for flight calibration of Navigational Aids. The Aircraft received the customary Water Canon Salute on arrival at the Airport," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a post on 'X'.

The AAI on September 18 added two new B-360 type of aircraft equipped with an advanced state of Flight Inspection system into the AAI Flight Inspection fleet. The two aircraft, VT-FIS and VT-CNS, have been inducted at a total cost of Rs 224 Crore. With the induction of these new aircraft in its fleet, AAI will be able to accomplish the timely flight calibration of the Ground Radio Navigational at all airports in the country.

AAI will also validate ANS (Air Navigation Services) procedures, which will generate revenue by undertaking flight calibrations in the neighboring countries. The induction of two new aircraft into active flight calibration service was flagged off by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel in a ceremony held at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi. These aircraft will be used in Calibrating the Category I, II and III Instrument Landing Systems, DVORs, DME, NDB, Radar, GBAS, PAPI, TACAN. They will also be validating the RNP and LPV procedures as also the Instrument Approach Letdown procedures for DVOR/DME and ILS. (ANI)

