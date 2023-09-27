Left Menu

Farmer killed, 2 hurt in elephant attack in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:42 IST
A 42-year-old farmer was killed and another two were injured after being attacked by wild elephants in this district, officials said on Wednesday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kalinagar Ashutosh Gupta said the farmer, Ramesh, a resident of Musapur village, died in the attack on Tuesday night.

Two other farmers identified as Baburam and Surendra Lal were injured in the elephant attack.

The village is located near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Forest and district officials tried to pacify the villagers who had got enraged after the incident.

The officials have also assured the villagers of all possible support to the kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

