Police register case after pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover

After the Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover, Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case in the matter. 

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 10:11 IST
Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover. Image Credit: ANI
After the Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover, Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case in the matter. Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the wall at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover on September 27 which has since been removed.

A video came into notice on September 27, wherein certain visuals of defacement through graffiti were seen. As per the signage boards visible in the video, an extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on the Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate, police said. Meanwhile, the police have registered the FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

