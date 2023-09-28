FNP Helps Make Small Celebrations Big with New Bento Cakes

Ferns N Petals (FNP), India's ultimate destination for thoughtful and innovative gifts, unveils its latest offering - Bento Cakes. Weighing between 250-300 gms and priced at Rs. 449 the cakes are an exciting addition to the product line-up and is a testament to FNP's commitment to continually enrich the gifting experience for it's customers. This year the brand is experiencing a remarkable surge in its cake business, with a growth of 22-25% in orders. This upswing underscores the tremendous potential within the category. Furthermore, cakes are poised to make a substantial contribution, estimated between 30-35%, to FNP's overall e-commerce business. With the launch of Bento Cakes, the brand is confident that this growth trajectory will not only continue but will also solidify it's position as a leader in the gifting industry.

Straight out of the playbook of Japanese & Korean bakery scene, Bento Cakes have taken the world by storm, and now, they've landed at India's favourite gifting destination FNP. Cakes that are not only scrumptiously satisfying but also perfect for small celebrations Speaking about the launch Udyat Gutgutia, Director Category FNP said, ''Bento Cakes represent the perfect fusion of innovation and tradition. Originating as a huge hit in South-East Asian countries, these fun-sized, visually appealing cakes have become a global trend. We're gearing up for over 500 daily orders, and that's just the beginning." So, what's the buzz all about? Bento cakes from FNP are meticulously crafted weighing between 250-300 gms, perfectly boxed up, making them the right sized treat that's ideal for small celebrations.

Flavors to Satisfy Every Craving The cakes come in a delightful array of flavors - butterscotch, truffle, chocolate, black forest, red velvet, pineapple and many more. There is a flavor for every occasion and every craving. Starting from Rs. 449, Bento Cakes can be paired with other goodies from FNP's collection creating personalized gift bundles. They are not run-of-the-mill desserts, they are designed to be the life of the gifting party.

FNP is about embracing the ''less is more'' philosophy, and Bento Cakes do just that. They offer a compact, luxurious gifting experience that speaks volumes with its simplicity.

Whether it's a celebration, a heartfelt gesture, or just a craving for something sweet, Bento Cakes are the perfect choice.

About FNP FNP (Ferns N Petals) came into existence in the year 1994 and has now grown to be the largest gifting company in India in the last 27 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 12 verticals under the FNP World. The 12 verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising: FNP E-commerce – India | UAE (Dubai, Qatar, KSA) | Singapore, FNP Cakes, FNP Venues, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH(Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, FNP Media, Last Journey & BabyBless. Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with over 400 outlets in more than 130 cities PAN India. Lighthouse India Fund III has invested INR 200 crore (USD 27 Million) in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)