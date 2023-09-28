Mentally challenged girl gang-raped in Assam's Bhuragaon, 3 arrested

A woman and two other men were arrested in connection with the rape of a mentally challenged girl at Bhuragaon in Assam's Morigaon district. The girl was kidnapped on September 7 and allegedly gang-raped several times, according to police. She was held captive for more than two weeks at another woman, Murshida Begum's, house, police said.

During the interogation by police, the accused woman revealed that two to three people were involved in the rape that took place in her house. The accused woman along with two other men who were the part of the crime are in police custody while searches to nab other suspects are underway. "For almost 12 to 13 days, the victim was held by the accused, Murshida Begum, in her home, from where the victim was recovered, told ASP Samiran Baishya told ANI.

"A missing case was reported at Morigaon Police Station, and accordingly, we started the investigation. We found the missing woman and accordingly arrested a woman named Murshida Begum from where the victim was recovered in connection with the case," he said. "During interrogation, the accused woman revealed that there were 2–3 people involved, and we arrested two more accordingly. We produced them in court, and now they're on police remand. During the probe, it was revealed that the victim was molested by two accused persons, and we're trying to find the other accused as well," he said, adding, "The accused was produced before the court."

ASP Baishya further said the missing report was registered on September 8, and the victim was recovered on September 22. (ANI)

