Left Menu

Mentally challenged girl gang-raped in Assam's Bhuragaon, 3 arrested

A mentally challenged girl was kidnapped on September 7 and allegedly gang-raped at Bhuragaon village in Morigaon. The victim was held captive for almost 13 days by another woman named Murshida Begum in her home. The accused woman and two other men have been arrested in connection to the case.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 11:38 IST
Mentally challenged girl gang-raped in Assam's Bhuragaon, 3 arrested
ASP crime Morigaon Samiran Baishya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and two other men were arrested in connection with the rape of a mentally challenged girl at Bhuragaon in Assam's Morigaon district. The girl was kidnapped on September 7 and allegedly gang-raped several times, according to police. She was held captive for more than two weeks at another woman, Murshida Begum's, house, police said.

During the interogation by police, the accused woman revealed that two to three people were involved in the rape that took place in her house. The accused woman along with two other men who were the part of the crime are in police custody while searches to nab other suspects are underway. "For almost 12 to 13 days, the victim was held by the accused, Murshida Begum, in her home, from where the victim was recovered, told ASP Samiran Baishya told ANI.

"A missing case was reported at Morigaon Police Station, and accordingly, we started the investigation. We found the missing woman and accordingly arrested a woman named Murshida Begum from where the victim was recovered in connection with the case," he said. "During interrogation, the accused woman revealed that there were 2–3 people involved, and we arrested two more accordingly. We produced them in court, and now they're on police remand. During the probe, it was revealed that the victim was molested by two accused persons, and we're trying to find the other accused as well," he said, adding, "The accused was produced before the court."

ASP Baishya further said the missing report was registered on September 8, and the victim was recovered on September 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023