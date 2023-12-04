Massive fire engulfs Charisma supermarket in Andhra's Palnadu

A fire broke out at Charisma Supermarket at Chilakaluripet Road in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, official said. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to officials, the firefighters reached the spot to douse off the fire and are estimating the total loss of property in the incident. It was estimated that the loss of property was around Rs3 crore, as per the Managing director of Eluru Nageswarao.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a shopping complex in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh in August in which around 15 shops gutted to fire. (ANI)

