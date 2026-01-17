Left Menu

High-Stakes Probe: ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Vijayasai Reddy, former MP, for questioning in a money-laundering case tied to a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. The scheme allegedly took place during the YSRCP regime, involving figures like Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, amid claims of political conspiracy.

Vijayasai Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to Vijayasai Reddy, former MP, in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. This development is tied to a probe into alleged financial misdeeds conducted during the previous YSRCP administration.

Reddy, aged 68 and a prominent YSRCP leader, is required to appear at the ED's zonal office on January 22 to provide his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Authorities suspect Reddy's involvement in channeling illicit funds to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While the former chief minister has not been named as an accused, police chargesheets suggest he received substantial kickbacks monthly. In response, Jagan Mohan Reddy has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. The case has prompted three chargesheets, and the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

