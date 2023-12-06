"Bullet for a bullet" say agitated Rajput Karni Sena activists as they protest murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi

Even as the protest by the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena over the murder of their president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi continues, agitated cadres led by National General Secretary Surajbhan Singh demaned a 'bullet for a bullet' from the state government. "It is not the Rajputs but the whole nation that has been attacked. I have only one demand that the accused be answered with a sword for a sword and a bullet for a bullet, the entire law and order machinery of Rajasthan has become a mere spectator," Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena National General Secretary Surajbhan Singh said.

The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has enforced a statewide strike in Rajasthan on Wednesday and has warned the newly elected BJP government saying that the new government needed to take this incident seriously. Vehicles were blocked in several areas of the state as agitators set tyres on fire in protest. The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has also warned the incoming BJP government to take the issue seriously or face the ire of the Rajput community.

"Rajput blood has been shed; Maharana Pratap's blood has been shed. If you (BJP) form the government by shedding blood, then you are not worthy of sitting in the government" Surajbhaan Singh said. Both the BJP and the Congress have been indulging in a political blame game over the murder of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident.

"The incident of murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," Gehlot posted on X. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said that the incident is highly condemnable and unfortunate.

"The murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is highly condemnable and unfortunate. May God rest the soul of the deceased and provide strength to the bereaved family," Raje posted on X. The national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants. "Today, Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur. The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something. In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, and he has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants. We spoke to the Haryana DG, and assistance has been sought. The Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder; they will be arrested soon," the Rajasthan DGP said.

Earlier, the FSL team reached the spot where Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed. (ANI)

