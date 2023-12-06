Saudi Arabia approves 2024 state budget, forecasts deficit of $21.1 bln - SPA
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday approved its state budget for 2024, which forecasts a fiscal deficit next year of 79 billion riyals ($21.07 billion), state new agency SPA reported.
The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter, estimated total revenues at 1.172 trillion riyals ($312.48 billion) in 2024, while total expenditure was projected at 1.251 trillion riyals next year, SPA said in a statement. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
Also Read: Saudi Arabia to host the Expo 2030 world fair
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement