Natco Pharma Chennai plant operations disrupted due to cyclone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:44 IST
Natco Pharma on Thursday said operations at its Chennai-based plant have been temporarily disrupted due to cyclone-led water logging.

After following the required step process and safety measures, the factory operations have been shut down temporarily, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Necessary steps are being taken to drain out the water, it added.

After careful evaluation and following all the regulatory procedures, the operations would be commenced at the earliest, the firm said.

The company produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and cancer medicines at the factory.

