Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva described his recent visit to India as uniquely significant, reflecting on his 2005 trip that transformed Brazil's economic strategies. He emphasized the profound cultural and financial connections between Brazil and India, noting that India's strategy inspired Brazil's substantial international currency reserve buildup.

President Lula recalled, "It was in India in 2005 that I first realized the importance of having international hard currency reserves." Addressing the India-Brazil Economic Forum in New Delhi, he explained the long-term effects of this policy shift, highlighting Brazil's progress from debtor to creditor status in the IMF, amassing USD 360 billion in reserves.

Fusing economic cooperation with cultural diplomacy, Lula recounted the hospitality shown by his Indian hosts and linked it to an earlier gesture from his side, sharing anecdotes of mutual respect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reiterated Brazil's diplomatic efforts to reclaim its global image, stating the creation of 520 new markets for Brazilian goods within his term.

