PM Modi Unveils Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train, Ushering New Era in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train, marking a pivotal moment in the development of Uttar Pradesh. The launch includes projects worth ₹12,930 crore and the dedication of the 82 km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, enhancing urban connectivity and regional transit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:57 IST
NaMo Bharat (Delhi-Meerut RRTS) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate significant infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh, including the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train, heralding a new chapter in the state's development journey. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a social media post, highlighted this event as a significant boost to modern connectivity and public welfare in the region.

The launch, which includes projects valued over ₹12,930 crore, is seen as an important milestone for 'New Uttar Pradesh', integrating urban and regional transportation. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the entire 82 km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, a vital project aimed at enhancing the pace of connectivity between major urban centers.

This corridor, featuring the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System with a design speed of 180 km per hour, connects pivotal locations such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut with the national capital. The inauguration underscores the government's commitment to advancing infrastructure and boosting economic growth in the region.

