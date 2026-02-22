NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital in Pune after suffering from mild dehydration: Doctors.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
