UK's BBC licence fee to rise by 10.50 pounds to 169.50 pounds

The cost of Britain's TV licence that funds the BBC national broadcaster will rise by 6.7% or 10.50 pounds next year, lower than the nearly 15 pound inflation-linked increase the government had previously pledged after a two-year freeze.

The licence fee, which is payable by all households who watch live TV, had been frozen at 159 pounds a year, but was due to rise in April in line with average inflation for 12 months. The government instead used the lower September figure.

