UK's BBC licence fee to rise by 10.50 pounds to 169.50 pounds

UK's BBC licence fee to rise by 10.50 pounds to 169.50 pounds
The cost of Britain's TV licence that funds the BBC national broadcaster will rise by 6.7% or 10.50 pounds next year, lower than the nearly 15 pound inflation-linked increase the government had previously pledged after a two-year freeze.

The licence fee, which is payable by all households who watch live TV, had been frozen at 159 pounds a year, but was due to rise in April in line with average inflation for 12 months. The government instead used the lower September figure.

