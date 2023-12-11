Left Menu

Bengal: 2 farmers die by suicide following crop damage due to unseasonal rain

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 14:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two farmers from two districts of West Bengal died allegedly by suicide in the last few days after unseasonal rainfall damaged their crops, police said on Monday. Potato farmer Bapi Ghosh (50) from Paschim Medinipur district's Chandrakona allegedly consumed pesticide on Friday night and died at a hospital the next day, they said.

“His entire potato crop was damaged due to rainfall caused under the influence of Cyclone Michaung,” a police officer said.

Another farmer Tarun Palui was found hanging inside his house in Hooghly district's Arambagh on Friday, he said.

''He reportedly took the extreme step after suffering huge losses following damage to paddy crop. We have initiated an inquiry into the deaths,” the officer said.

When contacted, the state’s Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said farmers who are facing losses due to crop damage would be duly compensated.

''Our government is with the farmers. We will compensate all those who have suffered losses,'' Chattopadhyay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

