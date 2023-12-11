Left Menu

20 tonnes of Khasi Mandarin oranges flagged off from Meghalaya for Dubai

On a momentous occasion on Monday, the Department of Horticulture, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board, Government of Meghalaya, successfully organized the flag-off ceremony of 20 metric tons of Khasi Mandarin destined for Dubai.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Dr M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, flags off 20 metric tons of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai. (Photo/Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh X). Image Credit: ANI
On a momentous occasion on Monday, the Department of Horticulture, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board, Government of Meghalaya, successfully organized the flag-off ceremony of 20 metric tons of Khasi Mandarin destined for Dubai. The event, held at I.A.T.C Upper Shillong, witnessed the esteemed presence of Dr M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, who graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

This marked a significant milestone for Meghalaya's agricultural sector, highlighting the state's prowess in cultivating and exporting high-quality produce to international markets. The Khasi Mandarin, known for its distinctive flavor and quality, is set to make its way to Dubai, showcasing Meghalaya's agricultural abundance on the global stage.

The collaborative efforts of the Department of Horticulture and the Agricultural Marketing Board reflect the government's commitment to promoting and facilitating agricultural exports, ultimately contributing to the economic growth of the region. As Dr Lyngdoh congratulated the stakeholders involved, she emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering agricultural sustainability and elevating Meghalaya's position in the global market.

The ceremony not only celebrated the export of a substantial quantity of Khasi Mandarin but also symbolized the collaborative spirit driving Meghalaya's agricultural success. (ANI)

