"Will not be a mute spectator to corruption": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted on Sunday that the government will not be a mute spectator in the face of corruption, stating that if any cases are found, an investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits. The Chief Minister made this statement during the inauguration of the girl's Balamadira building in Gadag.

Responding to concerns about buses under repair in the KSRTC and allegations of bribery within the department, Siddaramaiah mentioned an ongoing investigation into the previous government's corruption cases. He assured that action would be taken against those found guilty, including officials demanding bribes from drivers to allocate duties.

Addressing questions about the caste census report, Siddaramaiah emphasised that it is premature to label it unscientific before submission. He urged waiting for the report and criticised speculations without knowing its contents. On project funding, Siddaramaiah dismissed claims of shortages, affirming that necessary funds are allocated.

The CM assured reimbursement for the Shakti Yojana expenses through KSRTC and emphasised the government's commitment to development work. Highlighting financial achievements, the Chief Minister stated that his government had spent over Rs 73,928 crore on development, exceeding the previous administration's expenditure.

He emphasised the fulfilment of promises, with the fifth guarantee set to begin in January. Acknowledging the emergence of a new COVID variant, Siddaramaiah informed that the Health Minister would convene a meeting for precautionary measures.

In response to a case of assault on women in Belagavi, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the police's capability to investigate. He stated the government's willingness to hand over the case to any organisation, ensuring a fair investigation and punishment for the guilty. Siddaramaiah also addressed interest waivers on loan principals, indicating that the higher education and primary education departments are formulating a formula to address the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)