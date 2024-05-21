Left Menu

BJP's Powerhouse Campaign: Nadda, Adityanath, Sarma to Address Odisha Rallies

BJP leaders J P Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, and Himanta Biswa Sarma will address multiple election rallies in Odisha on May 23, ahead of the upcoming elections. Senior BJP leader Arun Govil will also hold public meetings on May 22. Elections are set for May 25 in key constituencies.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 19:16 IST
AI generated representative image.
BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will address election rallies in Odisha on May 23, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

While Nadda will address four meetings at Karanjia, Dhamnagar, Barchana and Balikuda, Adityanath, who will campaign in Odisha for the first time this election, will address rallies at Chilika and Kulia, BJP's state unit vice-president Golak Mohapatra said.

Sarma, on the other hand, will address rallies in Deogarh, Barbil, Choudwar and Baramba.

Senior BJP leader Arun Govil, who is best known for playing Lord Ram in the TV series 'Ramayana', will address public meetings in Champua, Telkoi, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal on May 22.

Elections will be held in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly segments falling under their parliamentary constituencies on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

