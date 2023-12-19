RS member Sahney demands MSP guarantee on all crops

Member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab Vikram Sahney on Tuesday demanded a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee by the Centre on all crops.

The issue was raised during discussions on supplementary demand for grants bill, he said. Sahney added that there should be a representation of Punjab in MSP and Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Committee. ''MSP should be actually given for crops other than wheat and rice as notified,'' he said in a statement. He also suggested that instead of passing the buck on air pollution, suitable budgetary provisions should be made to provide crop residue machines like happy seeder, baler, to remove and collect the stubble for use in renewable energy.

