Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio meets PM Modi

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Guolhoulie Rio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:12 IST
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio meets PM Modi (Photo/X: @PMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Guolhoulie Rio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday. "Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," PMO said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Neiphiu Rio met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House. The two Chief Ministers discussed ways of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute and other issues of mutual interest concerning both the neighbouring states.

"Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji and Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi today," Sarma said in a post on X. Nagaland Chief Minister Rio also tweeted, "Called on the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah ji, along with Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, the CM of Assam. Grateful to him for his personal concern and commitment towards peace and development in Nagaland and the entire Northeast region." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

