BSF rescues 37 cattle heads along international border in Meghalaya
"Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of BSF Meghalaya in different operations seized 37 cattle while being taken towards the International border by smugglers," the BSF said in a press release issued on Tuesday. The operations were carried out on Monday.
The Border Security Force personnel have rescued 37 cattle heads that were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh from the international border along Meghalaya. "Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of BSF Meghalaya in different operations seized 37 cattle while being taken towards the International border by smugglers," the BSF said in a press release issued on Tuesday. The operations were carried out on Monday.
On being challenged by BSF troops, smugglers fled from the spot leaving the cattle behind. Smugglers often hide cattle in the forest area and attempt to cross them through unfenced patches during the night hours, said BSF. The seized cattle were handed over to concerned police station for further necessary action. BSF is maintaining a high degree of alertness in the bordering areas to prevent all types of trans-border crimes, BSF said in the press release. (ANI)
