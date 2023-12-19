Left Menu

BSF rescues 37 cattle heads along international border in Meghalaya

"Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of BSF Meghalaya in different operations seized 37 cattle while being taken towards the International border by smugglers," the BSF said in a press release issued on Tuesday. The operations were carried out on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:31 IST
BSF rescues 37 cattle heads along international border in Meghalaya
BSF rescues 37 cattle on International border in Meghalaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force personnel have rescued 37 cattle heads that were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh from the international border along Meghalaya. "Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of BSF Meghalaya in different operations seized 37 cattle while being taken towards the International border by smugglers," the BSF said in a press release issued on Tuesday. The operations were carried out on Monday.

On being challenged by BSF troops, smugglers fled from the spot leaving the cattle behind. Smugglers often hide cattle in the forest area and attempt to cross them through unfenced patches during the night hours, said BSF. The seized cattle were handed over to concerned police station for further necessary action. BSF is maintaining a high degree of alertness in the bordering areas to prevent all types of trans-border crimes, BSF said in the press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023