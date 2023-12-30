Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend 21st Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend as the chief guest at the 21st Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on Sunday. The 21st Convocation of Tezpur University will be held on December 31 to confer degrees and diplomas upon the candidates who have successfully completed their prescribed programmes.

Apart from the Defence Minister, the Corps Commander of Gajraj Corps and several civil and military dignitaries will attend the event. Apart from its academic routine, the university is also involved in training Indian Army personnel in the Chinese language.

In April of this year, the university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Headquarters 4 Corps, (HQ 4 Corps signed the MoU on behalf of the Indian Army) to offer army personnel a basic course in Chinese language to develop the four essential language skills, viz., listening, speaking, reading and writing, of intermediate level. The university is also considering starting the Department of Defence Studies and in this regard, the university's academic council and board of management (highest executive body of the University) have already ratified the decision.

"There is another project that is in the pipeline. The university, in collaboration with defence forces, is planning to study geospatial research and strategic mapping in Indo-China border areas. We believe that Tezpur University has a role to play in improving India's defence preparedness and deepening the relationship between the Indian Army and academia," said Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University. "The exercise shall give us enough data on people living in these border areas to academically counter any unfounded claims made by China," Prof Singh further elaborated.

A total of 1355 students will be conferred degrees and diplomas during the convocation. (ANI)

