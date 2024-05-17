French police fatally shoot a man suspected of planning to set fire to a synagogue
I congratulate them for their reactivity and their courage, he said.The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed. It gave no other immediate details.Tensions and anger have grown in France over the Israel-Hamas war.
- Country:
- France
French police shot and killed an armed suspect who appeared to be planning to set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen early on Friday, the Interior Ministry said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on the social media site X that the armed individual was "neutralised".
"In Rouen, national police officers neutralized early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city's synagogue. I congratulate them for their reactivity and their courage," he said.
The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed. It gave no other immediate details.
Tensions and anger have grown in France over the Israel-Hamas war. Antisemitic acts have surged in the country, which has the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in western Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Rouen
- Jewish
- Interior Ministry
- France
- Gerald Darmanin
- Normandy city
- Muslim
- Europe
- Israel
ALSO READ
Overnight storm in France kills at least one person
Important that Total stays listed in France, minister Le Maire says
Important that Total stays listed in France, minister Le Maire says
Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe