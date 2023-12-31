Left Menu

7 checkposts set up at Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to prevent spread of JN.1 cases

Health departments have formed teams and are actively monitoring the seven checkpoints situated in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border region to stop the spread of the emergence of coronavirus and sub-variant JN.1.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Health departments have formed teams and are actively monitoring the seven checkpoints situated in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border region to stop the spread of the emergence of coronavirus and sub-variant JN.1. Under the directions of District Collector M Aruna and the leadership of Nilgiris District Health Department Sub-Director Baluswamy, the medical and health departments have been divided into teams and are engaged in intensive surveillance work at seven checkpoints located in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border region to prevent the spread of disease in the regions.

Passengers arriving from Kerala state are being allowed to enter the Nilgiris district after undergoing thermal testing using thermal scan equipment at seven checkpoints located on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala state border in the Nilgiris district. As per reports, the JN.1 variant and coronavirus cases are being treated in hospitals in the state of Kerala.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the capital recorded 10 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, with no instances of the new variant detected so far. Minister Bhardwaj stated, "There is such a pattern that after the increase in Corona cases in South India, the cases also increase in North India."

Earlier on Saturday, India recorded 743 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. Kerala reported a maximum of three deaths in 24 hours followed by Karnataka (2), Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu one each.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases had dropped to double digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after the emergence of JN.1, a new variant, and cold weather conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

