Sudhansh Pant appointed as Rajasthan's State Chief Secretary

1991-batch IAS officer Sudhansh Pant was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan on Sunday. Along with his post, he will also hold the additional charge of Chairman Rajasthan Mines and Minerals.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 22:56 IST
IAS officer Sudhansh Pant (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

1991-batch IAS officer Sudhansh Pant was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan on Sunday. Along with his post, he will also hold the additional charge of Chairman Rajasthan Mines and Minerals. According to the orders issued by the Personnel Department, "Sudhansh Pant, IAS is appointed Chief Secretary, Rajasthan, Jaipur after his return from central deputation."

"Along with his post, he will perform the additional charge of the post of Chairman, Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Corporation Limited, Rajasthan, Udaipur till further orders," said the Personnel Department. Pant, who is a 1991-batch IAS officer, is eighth on the order of seniority among IAS officers of the Rajasthan cadre. He will supersede six officers to become the chief secretary.

The senior IAS officers who would be superseded are Subodh Agarwal, V Srinivas, Subhra Singh, Rajeshwar Singh, Rohit Kumar Singh and Sanjay Malhotra. Earlier on Saturday, the government of India approved the repatriation of IAS officer Sudhansh Pant, secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare to his parent cadre at the request of the government of Rajasthan. (ANI)

