Yogi govt transforming 'Afeem Kothi' as 'Saket Sadan' in Ayodhya

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the splendour of 'Ramnagari' is being restored. Temples and mathas are undergoing renovation, and ponds from the Ramayana period are being adorned. Notably, the Yogi government is transforming the building formerly known as 'Afeem Kothi' into Saket Sadan, turning it into a significant tourist attraction.

"On one side, the magnificent temple of Lord Rama is taking shape, and on the other side, Ayodhya's culture and civilization are being highlighted. Ayodhya is not only becoming a spiritual hub but also emerging as a prominent tourist destination on the global map," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office. The Yogi government initiated efforts to develop Afeem Kothi into Saket Sadan a few months ago. Built by Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula, it was once called 'Dilkusha Mahal'. After the transfer of power, the British handed it over to the Narcotics Department, and since then, it has been known as 'Afeem Kothi'. As part of Ayodhya's redevelopment, the once-dilkusha Mahal/Afeem Kothi is undergoing a revival as 'Saket Sadan.'

"Notably, Saket Sadan is situated in Dhara Road locality on Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg. This place is being developed as a tourist destination, providing it with a heritage look. Its restoration work aims to preserve its antiquity. The responsibility for its redevelopment has been entrusted to the Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited," the release stated. Regional Tourism Officer RP Yadav said that the restoration work of the Saket Sadan building is being done using only quick lime and brick dust. Efforts are being made to restore the building to its original form.

The arrangement of facade lights and the revitalization of the park are also being undertaken. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 1682.87 lakh, with approximately 60 per cent of the work already completed. The deadline for completing this project, which began on June 6, 2023, is March 2024. (ANI)

