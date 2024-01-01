Left Menu

President Murmu greets citizens on New Year, wishes 'happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone'

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended her greetings to all the countrymen on the first day of the new year, saying she hoped that 2024 would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the people.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:30 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended her greetings to all the countrymen on the first day of the new year, saying she hoped that 2024 would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the people. "Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development," President Murmu posted from her official handle on X on Monday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, extended his New Year greetings to fellow citizens, saying that he hoped 2024 would bring happiness to 'each and everyone'. Taking to his official handle on X, Vice President Dhankhar posted, "Greetings to every Indian for the New Year 2024! May the New Year bring in peace, prosperity and happiness to each and every one. Let us embrace the dawn of the #NewYear with a resolute commitment to contribute towards wholesome progress and prosperity of Bharat."

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow countrymen on the new year, saying that he hoped that 2024 would bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all. "Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all," PM Modi posted on X.

As the country ushered in 2024 with colourful celebrations and fervour, devotees were pictured making a beeline for popular shrines and other places of worship to offer their prayers on the first morning of the new year. Meanwhile, people across cities erupted in jubilation as the new year dawned and immersed in unbridled celebrations long into the night. (ANI)

