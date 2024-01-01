Left Menu

Jharkhand: 6 dead, 2 injured after car hits divider in Jamshedpur

A total of 8 people, all residents of Adityapur, were there in the car at the time of the accident. Five died on the spot while one died during the treatment. Two survivors are critically injured.

01-01-2024
Jharkhand: 6 dead, 2 injured after car hits divider in Jamshedpur
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Six people died in a road accident in Jamshedpur after their car went out of control and collided with the divider, said Jamshedpur police. A total of 8 people, all residents of Adityapur, were there in the car at the time of the accident.

Five died on the spot while one died during the treatment. Two survivors are critically injured.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached to the spot. The injured were taken to the MGM Hospital for treatment.

Officer-in-charge Anjani Tiwari said, "An accident took place near Circuit House under the Bishtupur Police Station area, at 5:15 am this morning. Three injured people were admitted to MGM Hospital. They are undergoing treatment. The reason for the accident is yet to be known. Further investigation is underway." More information is awaited. (ANI)

