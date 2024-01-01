Oman sees $2.42 bln surplus in 2023 preliminary budget result - state news agency

Oman sees a surplus of 931 million rials ($2.42 billion) in its preliminary 2023 budget result, compared to a deficit of around 1.3 billion rials it initially estimated, its state news agency quoted the deputy finance minister as saying.

Budget revenues rose by 2.163 billion rials last year from what was initially estimated to reach 12.213 billion rials, with oil revenues reaching 6.883 billion rials and natural gas revenues around two billion rials as a result of production increases and higher prices, the deputy finance minister added.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

