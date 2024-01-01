Left Menu

Oman sees $2.42 bln surplus in 2023 preliminary budget result - state news agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-01-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 13:39 IST
Oman sees $2.42 bln surplus in 2023 preliminary budget result - state news agency
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Oman sees a surplus of 931 million rials ($2.42 billion) in its preliminary 2023 budget result, compared to a deficit of around 1.3 billion rials it initially estimated, its state news agency quoted the deputy finance minister as saying.

Budget revenues rose by 2.163 billion rials last year from what was initially estimated to reach 12.213 billion rials, with oil revenues reaching 6.883 billion rials and natural gas revenues around two billion rials as a result of production increases and higher prices, the deputy finance minister added.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

Also Read: Woman comes under Delhi metro as cloth gets stuck between train's doors, dies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Oman

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024