Coal Industry achieves growth of 10.9 % among eight core industries in Nov 2023

Coal Sector achieved 185.7 points in November compared to 167.5 points, same time last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Index of Coal Industry has achieved growth of 10.9 % (provisional) among eight core industries,  during the month of   November 2023, as per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industries. Coal Sector  achieved 185.7 points in November compared to 167.5 points, same time last year. The cumulative index of coal sector during April – November, 2023-24 has increased by 12.8 % over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The latest data indicates that the Combined Index of eight Core Industries has shown an  increase of  7.8% (Provisional) in November 2023, compared to the same period of the  previous year.

The ICI measures the combined and individual production performance of eight core industries, viz. cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilizers, natural gas, refinery products and steel.

The growth in the Index of Coal Industry is mainly due to a substantial surge in coal production during the month of November 2023, reaching 84.52 Million Tonne (MT), surpassing  76.16 MT of the corresponding month of the previous year, representing a remarkable increase of 10.97%.

The Ministry of Coal has played a pivotal role in driving this growth through various strategic initiatives. These include augmenting domestic production through  auction-based regime for commercial coal mining, engaging Mine Developer cum Operators (MDOs) to ramp up domestic coal output and  reopening of discontinued mines on a revenue-sharing model to boost coal production.

The note-worthy growth of the coal sector and its contribution to the overall growth of the eight core industries are a testament to the continuous  initiatives undertaken by the Coal Ministry. These efforts align with the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and contribute to the nation's progress towards self-sufficiency and energy security.

