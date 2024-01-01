Chief of Defence Staff visits Army Hospital, interacts with patients

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited Army Hospital (R&R) on New Year's Day today, according to defence officials.

He interacted with patients, including serving soldiers and veterans, and distributed gifts to them, instilling confidence in them, as per officials.

Officials stated that General Chauhan also appreciated the untiring efforts in patient care by the hospital staff. (ANI)

