Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 198 crore, says "Development a continuous process"

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday that since his government came to power, importance has been given to those projects that were left out by the previous governments "due to a lack of money" to complete them. Speaking to reporters, CM Sukhu said, "It's been one year since our government was formed; in one year, those projects that were left out by the previous government because of money, we gave importance to those projects to complete them.".

"The foundation stone has been laid for two roads...I feel that development is a continuous process...," CM said. During the day, CM Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 13 development projects worth Rs 197.93 crore in Kullu district.

He inaugurated Rs 20 crore Subzi Mandi Bandrol, Rs 9.07 crore double-lane bridge over River Beas at Raison. He also dedicated a steel truss bridge completed with an outlay of Rs 6.44 crore over River Beas at Nehru Kund (Bahang) connecting the link road Burwa and Shanag. He also inaugurated Rs 4.07 crore RCCT-Beam Bridges over Jagatsukh Nallah and Rs 3.37 crore Chhaki Nallah, Rs 20 lakh Vivekanand Library at Patlikuhl, Rs 7.83 crore Eco-Friendly Market Marhi Tehsil, Manali, Rs 54 lakh Way Side Amenities at Solangnalla and Rs 29 lakh Ayurvedic Health Center Building at Sajla.

The Chief Minister further laid foundation stones of Rs 130.18 crore maintenance and tarring of Babeli Jindour road, Rs 3.59 crore Bandrol Didari Sharan Road and Rs 1.49 crore Flain to Grahan road. In addition, he also laid foundation stone of Rs 10.86 crore flood protection work along the Right Bank of River Beas for Village Katrain, 15 Mile Baragran Bihal and adjoining areas. Earlier, the Chief Minister was given a warm reception at various places by the people en route to Manali. (ANI)

