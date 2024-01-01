Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Infant killed, a civilian and two DRG personnel injured in encounter with Naxals

A 6-month-old girl was killed and her mother was hurt in a firing between security forces and Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, which also left two District Reserve Guard jawans injured, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 23:43 IST
Chhattisgarh: Infant killed, a civilian and two DRG personnel injured in encounter with Naxals
Bijapur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vaibhav Banker. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 6-month-old girl was killed and her mother was hurt in a firing between security forces and Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, which also left two District Reserve Guard jawans injured, an official said. Her mother, who was also injured in the incident, has been rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

"Two DRG personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur. We have received information that a six-month-old girl from Mutwandi village was killed, and her mother was hurt in the crossfire by Naxalites. The injured woman has been sent to the district hospital for treatment," said Bijapur ASP, Vaibhav Banker. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting search operations in the nearby areas, Banker added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024