Invite sent to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Ram Mandir Trustee Kameshwar Chaupal on Tuesday said that an invitation letter has been sent to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. "Yesterday we had gone to meet him. We had not given prior information that we would be coming, so he left for some program. Today we have sent him a letter (for an appointment) and after getting permission, we will meet him and invite him," he said.

Ram Mandir trustee Kameshwar Chaupal urged the citizens not to flock to Ayodhya on 22 January as it will be difficult for the security and management. "6500 people will be inducted on 22 January. Each and every citizen of the country has been invited to Ayodhya for the Ram temple inauguration. Just for 22nd, only the people with invitations should come to Ayodhya," he said.

On the selection of the idol of Ram Lalla to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum, he said that all three idols are the best and the Acharyas will decide which one will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum. Meanwhile, among the opposition leaders, invite for the consecration ceremony has also been sent to the Congress party and as per sources, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have accepted the invite.

Although there is confusion among the opposition ranks about attending the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury announced in a post on X that he will not be attending the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguarding the right of every individual to pursue their belief. Religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. This is a state-sponsored function in presence of PM and UP CM," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

