India-UAE Joint Military Exercise ‘DESERT CYCLONE’ conducted in Rajasthan

The UAE Land Forces contingent comprising 45 personnel arrived in India to participate in the 1st edition of the India - UAE Joint Military Exercise ‘DESERT CYCLONE’. The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan from 2nd to 15th January 2024. The UAE contingent is being represented by troops from the Zayed First Brigade. The Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented mainly by a Battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

The aim of the Exercise is to enhance interoperability in Sub-conventional Operations including Fighting in Built-Up Area (FIBUA) in desert/ semi desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peace Keeping Operations. The Exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both the sides during Peace Keeping Operations.

Drills planned to be rehearsed during Exercise ‘DESERT CYCLONE’ include Establishment of a Joint Surveillance Centre, Cordon and Search Operation, Domination of Built-Up Area and Heliborne Operations. The Exercise will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides.

Exercise ‘DESERT CYCLONE’ signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE. The Exercise aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)