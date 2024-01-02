Delhi: Special Cell busts interstate fake currency cartel, three held

Delhi Police special cell has apprehended three key members of an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) cartel. The arrested individuals have been identified as Asif Ali, Danish Ali, and Sartaj Khan, who have allegedly been involved in the printing and supply of counterfeit currency for the past five years.

According to Delhi Police, there was specific information that Asif and his associates would be near Akshardham Metro Station with a substantial quantity of fake Indian currency notes, destined for distribution in Delhi. "A trap was set at Noida Link Road, near Akshardham Metro Station, resulting in the interception and apprehension of Asif Ali, Danish Ali, and Sartaj Khan," Special Cell Deputy Commissioner, HGS Dhaliwal said.

During the operation at 10 pm on December 30, a brief scuffle ensued, leading to the recovery of fake Indian currency notes totalling Rs 50,00,000 in the denomination of 500, the police added. Accordingly, a case under the relevant provisions of the law was registered against them at Special Cell police station, Delhi, and all the accused persons arrested in the case were taken on police custody remand for four days.

The police have recovered a comprehensive FICN printing setup, including raw materials, high-quality laptops, printers, and other equipment, from the accused hideout in Sahaswan, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Asif Ali, 27, hailing from Sahaswan, Badaun, initially pursued work in the field of Unani medicine. Facing financial challenges, he turned to the business of FICN printing, collaborating with Sartaj Khan and associate Danish Ali, the police said.

According to the police, Danish Ali, 24, also hailing from Badaun, played a crucial role in procuring raw materials and arranging the secret hideout for the illicit printing setup. His involvement in the operation was facilitated through his friendship with Asif. The police further said that Sartaj Khan, 25, also from Badaun, operated computer systems for FICN printing. Initially, he conducted these operations in his CSC shop and later, along with Asif and Danish, rented a premises in Sahaswan for their illegal activities.

Officials added that the investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

