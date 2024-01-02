Punjab Police arrest 23 criminal elements during state-wide special checking

Punjab Police said on Tuesday in a statement that they have arrested 24 criminal elements and rounded up 917 suspicious persons for questioning during a state-wide special checking involving over 500 police teams. It said that the cordon and search operation was conducted from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. simultaneously in all 28 police districts, and police teams, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, "frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus stands."

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally supervising this state-level operation, said that all the CPs or SSPs were asked to deploy at least two strong teams under SP or DSP rank officers per railway station or bus stand to carry out this operation. Range officers were asked to monitor this operation, he said. "As many as 917 suspicious persons were rounded up for questioning during the operation conducted at 134 bus stands and 181 railway stations in the state, he said, while adding that the Police teams have also arrested 24 criminal elements after registering 21 first information reports (FIRs) during the operation.

The operation was conducted at the direction of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. He said police personnel were directed to check all suspicious persons and verify their antecedents. "We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during this operation," he added.

The Spl DGP said that around 500 police teams, involving over 4000 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them. Meanwhile, such operations will also help in showing the police presence in the field and boost confidence among common people. (ANI)

